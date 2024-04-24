Cuttack: Mohd Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous may contest from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. Amidst the uncertainly looming over the candidature of Congress leader Mohd. Moquim due to the ORHDC loan scam, speculations are rife that his daughter Sofia Firdous may contest from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat in the upcoming general elections 2024 in Odisha. She is likely to be fielded by Congress.

Meanwhile Mohd Moquim has conducted meeting with party workers in this regard after returning from Delhi recently. Some political leaders have suggested to field Sofia from the said Assembly seat of Cuttack.

In his reaction Moquim has said that the step which will be beneficial for Congress will be taken. Yesterday, the apex court had issued stay over punishment of Mohd Moquim in the ORHDC matter. Hence, Moquim will not be arrested. However, the Supreme Court has not issued any notice regarding his conviction in this matter. Hence, he will not be entitled to contest in the election. So, it has been speculated that her daughter Sofia Firdous may contest in his place from Cuttack-Barabati seat.

