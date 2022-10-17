Watch: Bride and Groom’s romantic dance video goes viral

Many wedding videos are doing rounds on the Internet. While most of these marks bride and groom’s iconic entries, some captures unexpected moments that are either planned or unplanned but leaves everyone awestruck. Whatever, be it, weddings are one of the most important days for every person, and they want to make it as grandiose as possible. In light of it, a video of a bride and groom dancing in their wedding has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In Indian weddings, the garland ceremony is one of the most memorable moment for the couples getting married. To make it more special, the bride and groom in the now-viral video gave an unusual dance performance at their wedding. They did not only surprise everyone with their beautiful dance moves but also the chemistry between the two was amazing.

The clip shows how much in love the two are in with each other. Seeing them enjoying their moment, netizens couldn’t stop but gush over the romantic vibes they got from them.

Shared on YouTube by PK Suri Worldwide Studios, the video has garnered more than 2,981,532 views so far.

“Kripa & Yash – Tose Nainaa,Tum Jo Mile & Nazm Nazm” reads the title of the post.

Watch Clip Here:

Netizens absolutely loved this video and showered the comment section with their reactions. “U guys totally nailed it, I wish i could do such a master piece when my turn comes” wrote a person. Another commented, “Beautiful couple… Both compliment each other.”