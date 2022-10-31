Viral pic: The ‘first man made by God’ has an uncanny resemblance to Vin Diesel

Everyone is aware of evolution, the process by which species adapt over time in response to their changing environment. According to this, humans have evolved from their most likely recent common ancestor, the primates. Many of us have wondered how we as a human race came into being, and what they looked like. In light of it, a post shared by the Alamo Drafthouse cinemas showed a picture of the ‘first man made by God.’

What has shocked people is that the post shows that the ‘first man,’ has a resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel. But, before we proceed, let us tell you that it is actually a joke. However, the resemblance is so uncanny that it has people believe that the fact is indeed real.

At the first glance, one is bound to think that the ‘first man’ was indeed Vin Diesel.

The caption in the post read, “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked.”

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Before you start assuming that this could be the truth, let us clear your confusion. Apparently, this is just a joke played by the Alamo Drafthouse. It is impossible to figure out what the first man looked like as there is no archaeological evidence supporting that fact yet.

“Just a reminder that we’re a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here’s our SoundCloud,” read the connecting tweet by Alamo Drafthouse NYC.

Just a reminder that we’re a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here’s our soundcloud: https://t.co/xXIPBVOMen — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

The post has received several reactions from netizens, while some thought it was real, others filled the section with their witty comments.

Here’s how Twitteratis reacted:

Well he was all about family. Except, maybe for his first wife Lilith. — Eddy R Hurtado (@Valmont103) October 27, 2022

A similar study at Stanford University showed that this is what Jesus of Nazareth may have looked like pic.twitter.com/31LpZ7zFgy — Tretorn (@ChefBoyettardee) October 27, 2022