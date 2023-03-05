Video of Japan’s Blue Flower valley goes viral, the Internet is amazed

When it comes to spring in Japan, Cherry Blossom is probably the first thing that comes to mind. These beautiful flowers are widely famous and can be found in countries like South Korea, China, and parts of Southeast Asia. However, that is not all that enhances Japan’s beauty. A place close to Tokyo has some stunning views to offer during springtime. A video of a majestic valley of blue flowers from the capital city has gone viral on social media and netizens are simply stunned to see the beauty of the place.

Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Hari Chandana, the video showcases a hilly region covered in small blue flowers. Visitors can be seen walking through the many blue flowers when the camera pans to see them.

Since being shared, the video has racked up more than 30.6k views and hundreds of comments. One comment read, “Flowers of Heaven,” and another wrote, “Skies on the ground.”