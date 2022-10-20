Heartwarming! Brothers fulfill elderly mother’s wish of seeing rare Neelakurunji flowers

In a heartwarming incident, two brothers made sure their elderly mother’s wish is fulfilled. They carried their 87-year-old mother on their shoulders and climbed a steep hill to make sure she gets to see Neelakurinji, a rare flower in the Western Ghats that blooms only once in twelve years.

The brothers, Rojan and Sathyan from Kerala traveled nearly 100 kilometers on a jeep with their mother, Elikutty Paul. After that, they carried her uphill to fulfill her dream of seeing a mesmerizing valley covered in Neelakurinji flowers.

Elikutty Paul, a resident of Muttuchira in the Kottayam District, who suffers from age-related ailments told one of her sons that she wanted to see the rare flowers that had bloomed in the neighbouring district of Idukki.

Without second thoughts, her sons decided to travel close to 100 km to reach Kallipara hills near Munnar. When they reached there, they realized that they can’t use the motor to reach to the top of the hill further. Hence, they made this beautiful gesture for their old mother by carrying her on their shoulders and trekking for around 1.5kms to the hilltop, which has now turned into a blanket of purple with Neelakurinji flowers.

Take a look:

The most famous Neelakurinji blooming spot is the Munnar hill station in the Idukki district. The next Neelakurinji bloom in Munnar will happen only in 2030!

Since 2018, Neelakurinji has bloomed in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, Kodagu in Karnataka, and Pooppara in Kerala. This year Neelakurinji has bloomed in Chikmagalur, in Karnataka, and Kallipara in Kerala.