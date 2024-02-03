Video of Intense fight between King Cobra and group of dogs goes viral

A video of a group of stray dogs attacking and biting a big King Cobra snake in an intense show is circulating on various social media platforms. The video shows an intense fight between a massive king cobra and four aggressive dogs.

The snake is seen trying to escape while the dogs surround it from all directions. Whenever it tries to escape, the dogs relentless assault it and drags it to the middle of them. Though it tries to defend itself, in front of a pack of dogs, its attempts seem to have no effect.

The video was shared on Instagram and caused a stir among the internet users. It has sparked a debate among the people who support the dog’s actions while some others showed concern for the snake. Many also pointed out the potential threat posed by the venomous King Cobra.

One user commented, “Nothing beats teamwork. One for all and all for one.” Another wrote, “I’m glad they know better and do because if that snake gets hold of one of them it’s a wrap.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Snakes get a lot of unfair hate though.” Another user felling sorry for the snake wrote, ” That’s a first time to feel sorry for the snake.”

“One of those dogs got hit. I’m glad the dogs teamed up on that snake, those things are dangerous. I do not fool with NO reptiles, only dogs and cats,” wrote a user.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

The King Cobra is a venomous snake. If it gets threatened it can attack by lifting its body off the ground, and flatten its neck into a hood, or stand upright without extending the hood.