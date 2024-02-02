Bandipur elephant attack video goes viral, watch

Bandipur elephant attack video has gone viral after it surfaced recently. It was a narrow escape for a man as he was attacked by an elephant at the Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve near Muthunga on the Bandipur-Wayanadu National Highway in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. The video has gone viral after being shared on social media.

The video was shared on X platform (formerly Twitter) by Bengaluru_explorer. The caption of the post reads, “A man escaped an elephant attack by a hair’s breadth on the Bandipur-Wayanadu National Highway.”

We can see that a mammoth elephant chasing two tourists on the road while they are running for their lives. Meanwhile, one of them falls on the roadside and the elephant proceeds near him but to the man’s good luck it soon turns towards a car on the road. Meanwhile there was chance of the fallen man to get trampled under the back two feet of the elephant, but luckily he manages to crawl towards the bushes. In this way he saved himself but it was surely a narrow escape.

Reportedly, the two tourists were trying to take a selfie with the elephant which did not go well and the pachyderm chased them.

Watch the video here: