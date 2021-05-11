‘Thoughts of Dog’ fame pet dog Halo passes away

Pic Credit:twitter/weratedogs

Halo, the pet dog that gained fame with her iconic watermelon smile picture, died last week. It was one of the most loved pet dogs and was only nine years old during its death.

The face of the dog was used by the popular Twitter account ‘Thoughts of Dog’ as it Display Picture (DP). The Twitter account, which has 3.6 million followers, released a statement after Halo’s death Monday.

The Twitter account said that the picture was submitted to their sister account – ‘We Rate Dogs’ – back in 2016.

In a statement, ‘Thoughts of Dog’ said, “Obviously, it is unique and entertaining thanks to the watermelon, but something about the pure bliss radiating from her expression felt perfect for an account attempting to capture the essence of dogs.”

The statement added, “Halo passed away last week,” the statement continued. “She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn’t suffer for a moment.”

Also Read: The ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl comes with another viral video, this time a song rendition

Fans of Halo were heartbroken and bid her goodbye. Many left condolence messages for her family in the comments section. Many Twitter users thanked her for the joy that her happy picture brought them.

