The ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl comes with another viral video, this time a song rendition

There are quite a few people who rose to instant fame, thanks to the power of social media. People like Priya Prakash Varrier, Baba Ka Dhaba, Ranu Mondal became internet stars in a short span of time.

Similarly, Dananeer Mobeen (the pawri girl) from Pakistan became an overnight sensation on the internet in February after a five second video of hers went viral. She received equal love both from India and Pakistan after the video.

In the five-second video, all she said was, “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.” But, the way she delivered the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai, dialogue won everyone’s heart. She became a star overnight. She has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Since her fans and followers are just not able to get enough of the Pawri, Dananeer has once again left them gushing over her latest video in which she recited a heartfelt rendition of Mustafa Jaan-e Rehmat.

On Instagram, Dananeer shared a video of herself reciting the soulful song. Indeed, it needs to be said here that the Pakistani influencer has a beautiful voice.

“Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat! Aaj kee khubsurat aur muqaddas raat. A meager attempt at reciting this beautiful piece recited recently by the @atifaslam #lailatulqadar. Please excuse if there’s any mistakes,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Fans poured in love for the beautiful as soon as the video went viral. The video has garnered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Mustafa Jaan-e Rehmat was originally sung by Islamic scholar Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan. Earlier, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam had released a beautiful rendition of the soulful song on his YouTube channel to mark the occasion of Ramzan.

Impressed by Atif Aslam’s rendition, Daneer has given her rendition and is being loved by one and all. She is getting love both from India and Pakistan.

Video Courtesy: YouTube/Boss Menn