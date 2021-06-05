This Girl’s Football Skills With Heels Will Blow Your Mind, Watch Viral Video

Every day several videos are becoming viral on social media. Once such a video featuring a girl from Mizoram is now breaking the internet.

The video went viral after Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte reshared a video on his Twitter handle which was initially shared by the girl on Instagram.

“A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing ‘How it’s done’. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone!” he wrote while re-tweeting the video.

In the video, the girl is seen playing football while wearing heels on her feet. The video shows the girl’s talent and football skills which will definitely blow your mind.

Take a look at the viral video: