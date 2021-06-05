This Girl’s Football Skills With Heels Will Blow Your Mind, Watch Viral Video

By WCE 3
Mizoram Girl Shows Off Football Skills

Every day several videos are becoming viral on social media. Once such a video featuring a girl from Mizoram is now breaking the internet.

The video went viral after Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte reshared a video on his Twitter handle which was initially shared by the girl on Instagram.

“A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing ‘How it’s done’. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone!” he wrote while re-tweeting the video.

In the video, the girl is seen playing football while wearing heels on her feet. The video shows the girl’s talent and football skills which will definitely blow your mind.

Take a look at the viral video:

You might also like
Offbeat

Odisha: Cuttack’s SB Women’s College student turns first ever Zomato food delivery…

Offbeat

Man Takes Injured Cockroach Lying On The Street For Treatment

Offbeat

Woman Clings To Tree To Stay Afloat Amid Raging Flood Water; Watch The Nerve Wrecking…

Offbeat

Netizens Go Crazy For This Beautiful Girl, Many Call Her A ‘Bollywood…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.