Startling video of 5-year-old girl playing drums goes viral: Watch

American basketball player Rex Chapman, who sometimes shares interesting videos on Twitter, has recently shared a video where a five year old kid is seen playing drum with all perfection and like an avid drummer.

Rex shared the clip with the caption, “5-years-old. Unreal.”

As Rex has pointed out that the performance seems unreal, but simultaneously anyone can go mesmerized watching the kid playing the drum set.

In the clip, we can see that a little girl plays a cover of the song playing in the background. The kid starts playing her set and in between also spins the drumsticks like we often see expert drummers use to do.

The video clip has managed to garner more than 368.8k views and 11.7k likes. Netizens have come up with interesting and encouraging comments.