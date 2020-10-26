Photo: Twitter/ @RexChapman

Startling video of 5-year-old girl playing drums goes viral: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

American basketball player Rex Chapman, who sometimes shares interesting videos on Twitter, has recently shared a video where a five year old kid is seen playing drum with all perfection and like an avid drummer.

Rex shared the clip with the caption, “5-years-old. Unreal.”

As Rex has pointed out that the performance seems unreal, but simultaneously anyone can go mesmerized watching the kid playing the drum set.

In the clip, we can see that a little girl plays a cover of the song playing in the background. The kid starts playing her set and in between also spins the drumsticks like we often see expert drummers use to do.

The video clip has managed to garner more than 368.8k views and 11.7k likes. Netizens have come up with interesting and encouraging comments.

You might also like
Offbeat

Model applies henna on lips to colour, video goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Mahisasur in a WB puja pandal resembles Chinese Prez Xi Jinping ! : Watch

State

Rare Two-headed Snake! Pet Cat Brings Reptile To Owner’s House; See Pics

State

Ganjam: 2 Corona warriors earn admiration from CM for creating awareness through…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.