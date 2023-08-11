Snake-catcher hospitalized after getting beaten by cobra in Odisha’s Sonepur, watch

Sonepur: A snake catcher was hospitalized after getting beaten by a poisonous cobra in Subarnapur district of Odisha. The incident took place on the outskirts of Sonepur, the district headquarter of the district.

The victim has been identified as Jiten Kumar Pradhan.

As per reports, a cobra bit a snake helpline member, who had gone to catch the reptile that had been found in a bike.

In the Kabattalei village, a person reportedly found a snake in his bike on Friday morning. He immediately called the snake helpline number.

After getting the call, Jiten Padhan rushed to the spot and rescued the snake. However, when he was rescuing the cobra bit him. He observed that it was a cobra.

Hence, he took the snake with him by putting it in a jar and went to the Sonepur district Headquarter hospital. He is now under treatment. However, his health condition is said to be stable.