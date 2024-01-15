Second most venomous snake found in 3 year old boy’s drawer in Australia, watch

The second most venomous snake was found in a 3 year old boy’s drawer in Australia recently. A woman found the snake when she was taking out some clothes for her son. The video of the snake has gone viral after being posted to Facebook recently.

Facebook user ‘The Snake Hunter’ posted the video of the snake which has gone viral as of now. The snake was 5 feet long and is said to be the second most venomous snake in the world. The post has so far received a number of views. The snake was found in the underwear drawer of the kid.

As per reports, a woman went to get some clothes for her son and found the 5 foot long brown snake.

It has been thought that she carried in folded washing yesterday and as she was taking clothes from clothes line, the brown snake crawled into it. Then without realising, she put a bundle of folded clothes on it. That means unknowingly she put the world’s 2nd most venomous snake into her son’s drawers. After finding the snake in the drawer, she called the snake helpline. Accordingly, a snake catcher came to the spot and rescued the snake.

The video has gone viral while it has also earned a number of interesting comments.

“I was looking for an excuse to not do my laundry and I believe I just found it,” a user commented. “How could you put folded clothes with a 5 foot snake amongst them into drawers without “ realising “? I mean a 5ft brown would have some weight to it correct ?’, asked another user.

Another user commented, “I’m pretty impressed with how neatly folded her sons underwear is.”

“Terrifying. I’d ever be able to sleep in that house again. So many things in Australia looking to kill you,” wrote another user.

Watch the video here: