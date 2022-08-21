pharmacist wedding card
Image credit- Twitter/Harsh Goenka

Pharmacist’s Innovative Wedding Invitation Impresses Netizens, Harsh Goenka Shares Viral Pic

Harsh Goenka recently shared a pic of a unique invitation card of a pharmacist and it has left netizens impressed by its creativity.

By WCE 8 646 0

RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka recently took to his Twitter handle to share a pic that has left netizens impressed by the creativity.

The post shared by the industrialist features a unique invitation card of a pharmacist. The distinctive innovation has grabbed everyone’s attention and is too good to miss.

The pharmacist had design the card in such a way that it looked like the back of a strip of tablets.  However, instead of information and advisories, the pack had the time and date of the wedding scripted on it. Apart from that, the names of the bride and groom were also mentioned.

Further, the warning section read, “All friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function” followed by a smiley face.

While sharing the post Harsh wrote, “A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days.”

Alike Harsh, many were impressed by the incredibly art hence the video clocked over 2k likes.

One user wrote, “The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best” and another comment read, “Height of creativity.”

Take a look at some other reaction:

You might also like
Offbeat

Viral Video Shows Nature At Its Best: Crocodile Attacks Tiger Hunting A Wild Boar

Offbeat

Watch viral video of how this big angry Cobra hiding in kitchen attempts to bite…

Entertainment

Watch: Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon groove to ‘Kala Chashma,’ leaves desi…

Offbeat

Father love: Single parent tries to provide for daughter by selling balloons at night

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.