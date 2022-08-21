Pharmacist’s Innovative Wedding Invitation Impresses Netizens, Harsh Goenka Shares Viral Pic Harsh Goenka recently shared a pic of a unique invitation card of a pharmacist and it has left netizens impressed by its creativity.

RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka recently took to his Twitter handle to share a pic that has left netizens impressed by the creativity.

The post shared by the industrialist features a unique invitation card of a pharmacist. The distinctive innovation has grabbed everyone’s attention and is too good to miss.

The pharmacist had design the card in such a way that it looked like the back of a strip of tablets. However, instead of information and advisories, the pack had the time and date of the wedding scripted on it. Apart from that, the names of the bride and groom were also mentioned.

Further, the warning section read, “All friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function” followed by a smiley face.

While sharing the post Harsh wrote, “A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days.”

A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

Alike Harsh, many were impressed by the incredibly art hence the video clocked over 2k likes.

One user wrote, “The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best” and another comment read, “Height of creativity.”

Take a look at some other reaction:

The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best — Banker Pro (@bankerpro) August 20, 2022

Height of creativity ! 😁 — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) August 20, 2022

Here comes a Chemist!!! pic.twitter.com/vbHUSwEjfV — I’m Aravind Srinivasan (@im_aravind97) August 20, 2022