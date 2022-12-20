Pakistani man wears saree with perfect pleats; Watch viral video

Saree is a beautiful outfit, and wearing it requires certain skills that come with practice. Of course, we have seen our mothers, sisters, and wives dressing up and have an idea that it is an art. But it is also true that wearing a saree can be a difficult task for some women. Yet she manages to pull it off. In this women’s field, one man tried the challenge, and I must say he wore it really quick without breaking a sweat. The video of the person is going viral on social media.

At the beginning of the video, a Sikh man can be seen wearing a brown kurta-pajama, standing on a table, and neatly setting the pleats of a black saree. He also tucks the saree in and fixes it from the side to give the outfit a more polished appearance. Then he adjusts the pallu (end of the saree) to the proper length. The fact that he does all of these processes so efficiently, making them appear extremely easy and smooth, drew the attention of the internet.

The video was shared on Twitter by @PunjabiTouch on December 17, and it has already received over 47,000 views.

The shopkeeper is said to be from Gujranwala, Pakistan, a city known for its wrestlers and food. According to the Twitter account mentioned in a comment, the shop is located in Gali Dastagir Wali, near Madni Market. “Bro almost made me want to buy it,” says the video’s caption.

“Skill is commendable,” said one user.

“My, that’s a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly,” wrote another user.

“He slayed so hard”, posted third user.