Nora Fatehi dances in Metro train, watch viral video

Nora Fatehi dances in Metro train. The beautiful Bollywood actress was recently spotted dancing in public along with others in a Metro train in Mumbai. The video has gone viral while the users have come up with different opinions.

Viralbhayani uploaded the video to Instagram merely three days ago, and within these three days, the said video has already garnered a huge 238,787 likes. The caption of the video reads, “Ek dam “Zingaat” mahol when Nora is around. Nora with Team Madgaon Express in Metro.”

The video has earned different types of opinions from netizens.

“Purposely slowed the start part and then you all blame us for trolling…its media who does the dirty game,” commented a user. “Upar se leke niche tak bounce kr rhi,” another comment to the post reads. “Mama dhodhoo chaiye,” another comment for the Instagram video reads.

Another user wrote, “Better than Rihanna.” Yet another user wrote, “Legends focusing bouncing balls.”

Watch the video here:

