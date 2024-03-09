Girl dancing to Shakira’s Waka Waka song inside crowded train leaves internet divided, Watch viral video

Dancing videos are quite common now a days on social media platforms, especially Instagram. Everyone starting from adults to kids, try to show their dancing skills. However, some of the dance videos disgust the audience. Same has occurred with this video as well, in which a girl is seen dancing to Shakira’s Waka Waka song in a crowded train.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @shreya_roy_89. In the video, the girl is seen dancing to the famous Waka Waka song by pop singer Shakira in a crowded train. However, the video has gained negative reactions from internet users. Meanwhile, the video has been posted with a caption that read, “Why is this uncle smiling like that?”

The viral video has garnered over a million views, while, nearly 46 thousand Instagram users have liked the clip. The video has received a lot of comments. One user commented, “On a serious note people around her can legally file a case against her under section 268 of IPC for creating a public nuisance.” Meanwhile, another person asked, “People are more embarrassed than her.”

Reacting to the video, a third person wrote, “I just have one question. WHY?.” Another user commented, “Rs 20 ki ticket sath me mujra free free free.” A fifth person said, “Treat them just like other beggars in train.” While, another user commented, “People are more embarrassed than her, chappal maro isko.”