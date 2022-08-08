Naag-Naagin love: 2 Snakes dance with each other on Viral Video

Several snake videos often come to surface nowadays, however, only some of them goes extremely viral for their fascinating or informative factor. In light of it, such a video of two snakes dancing with each other out of love is gaining a lot of attention online.

In the video, two snakes can be seen slowly wrapping themselves around each other. The lovely clip has one of nature’s beauty on display. It seems like they are making love, as they twist their body’s on each other.

The now viral video of Naag-Naagin was uploaded on Instagram by ‘snake._.world’ along with the caption, “Caption this. Tag Someone that needs to see this.”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 135k views and tons of comments. While some users called it a love dance, many argued that they were indeed fighting. One user wrote, “Please can we have private time,” and another commented, “Great fight.”