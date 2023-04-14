MS Dhoni struggles to start his Yamaha RD350, old video resurface: Watch

Chennai Super Kings, Mahindra Singh Dhoni’s love for bikes is not unknown to his fans. The sportsman has a super collection of motorcycles, from vintage bikes to modern ones, Dhoni owns some iconic vehicles kept in a massive glass garage. One of his favourite from his collection has been the Yamaha RD350, which is also known as Rajdoot 350- produced from 1973 to 1975. Reportedly, Dhoni owns a few of them in different configurations. Now, a video of the former Indian cricket team captain has surfaced online, and it shows him struggling to start his Yamaha RD350 after entering the compound of his house in Ranchi.

Apparently, this is an old video that has resurfaced and is gaining a lot of attention.

Originally shared by a YouTuber named IAMHVR on 20 Dec 2022, the vlog shows the YouTuber visiting the skipper’s house and trying to get a glimpse of him from outside. After struggling a little, he was able to capture a scene that shows Dhoni struggling to kickstart his motorcycle.

“I was trying to get a glimpse of Indian Captain M.S. Dhoni when I captured this moment outside his house in Ranchi, Jharkhand,” reads the caption.

Watch Video Here:

However, netizens weren’t happy with the YouTuber invading the cricketer’s privacy. One person wrote, “Fans sometimes forget that there’s a thing called privacy and they invade it ,this was such a prime example of it .. Even dhoni would have hated this like someone is peeking in his house with mobile camera and stuff ..People must understand sometimes that it’s better to leave someone Alone.”

Another comment read, “Bro is so proud while narrating that he invaded MSD’s privacy.”