Watch viral video of monkey taking a fun ride in Delhi Metro

New Delhi: A video showing a monkey having fun ride in the Delhi Metro along with other commuters has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter on Saturday.

In the video, the monkey was seen roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train. The monkey first watches the commuters in the train then eventually finds a empty seat for itself between two passengers.

He jumps on to the seat, making one of the passengers to get up from the seat in fright then it sits there and places one hand on the leg of the man siting beside it like a old friend.

It also seems to enjoy the view from the metro’s window as it was seen looking outside the window in the video.

In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

The social media users two-minute-long video attracted over 6.6K views till Sunday afternoon since it was uploaded on Twitter by Ajay Dobre.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared by many other social media users, who were amused by the monkey antics on the Delhi Metro. You should note that animals and pets are strictly prohibited on the train.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could not immediately confirm the incident, but in response to the video shared on Twitter, the authorities have asked to furnish coach details and tweeted “Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance.”