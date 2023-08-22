Message from aliens predicted to arrive today? Here’s all you need to know

In recent news, astronomers are eagerly awaiting a potential response to radio signals that were send into space about 40 years ago in order to discover signs of alien life.

In the year 1983, Stanford university professors Masaki Morimoto and Hisahi Hirabayashi used an antenna to transmit radio signals to outer space. The transmit contained 13 drawings illustrating Earth’s history and human appearance.

This signals were directed towards the Altair star. The star is located about 16.7 light years away in the Aquila constellation.

A team from the University of Hyogo is all set to place an antenna in Saku. The team will be led by Shinya Naruswa. The 64 diameter antenna is set to detect any potential responses to the 1983 message.

Reportedly, the team is speculating that this time frame marks the earliest point at which a response could be received from the Altair.

Altair star is the 12th brightest of its kind in the night sky. It holds significance as the potential host for aliens and their life due to the discovery of numerous exoplanets in the recent decades.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) antenna in Saku, Central Japan is scheduled to scan the skies for a response at 10 pm tomorrow.

This timing has been decided as it aligns symbolically with ‘Tanabata’ or the ‘star festival.’ Tanabata is celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh month of the year. However, as per the lunar calendar. The festival falls tomorrow.

The original transmission had taken place on August 15, 1983. This operation was led by Professor Masaki Morimoto, an expert in Extraterrestrial Intelligence.