Married for 72 years and counting, an elderly couple is giving serious relationship goals to teenagers of the online dating era where relationships come with an expiry date.

The heart-wrenching journey of love between a 101-year-old man and his 90-year-old wife is winning hearts after a video went viral on social media.

In the video, the lovely couple shares tips for youngsters for an everlasting forever relationship. Among the various tips are: Share at least one meal a day, hold your partner’s hands no matter what, sometimes pretend to be a little deaf and a little dumb, be the first one to say sorry. It is the promise to remain together forever that kept them united, the couple said.

With ‘Itni Si Hasi, Itni Si Khushi’ song from Barfi playing in the background, the sweet video was shared by an Instagram page, Humans of Bombay. No sooner shared online, the video has garnered over 10 million views, 420,663 likes and 4,070 comments.