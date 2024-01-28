Man’s hilarious dance to “Saami Saami” makes netizens go ROFL, Watch viral video

Watching viral dance videos is one of the most common form of entertainment in today’s time. So much that you day would not be complete before you’ve watched at least a couple of such videos. Many of them make us roll on the floor laughing, while some gain criticism from the entire internet.

Now in a recent video that has gone viral, a clip of a man hilariously dancing to “Sammi Sammi” has been doing rounds on the internet. The song originally belongs to the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer “Pushpa: The Rise – Part I.” In the viral clip, the man can be seen frantically moving his hands and legs to the catchy beats of the song.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the handle ‘@_steeve_bliss.’ Since getting shared on January 10, the video has garnered over 12 million views. It has also received about 450k likes.

Meanwhile, the video has also received a lot of sarcastic comments. Comments on the video included, “After getting Government job uncle be like this,” “Hidden talent, please keep it hidden.” Other comments read, “Mustard seeds in hot oil,” “papa ki pari, no. Papa hi pari, yes,” and “bro trying to fly..but can’t,” among numerous others.

