Man shifts injured son to 3rd floor of hospital on scooty! Watch

A ‘Shocking’ video has surfaced lately where it has been seen that a man is shifting his injured son to the third floor of a hospital. Reports say, he had to do it due to non-availability of wheelchair. The scene is said to have been taken place at the hospital in Kota of Rajasthan in which a lawyer was seen taking his injured son on a scooty.

Twitter user Akshara took to twitter and posted the said video. The caption of the video reads, “Rajasthan: Shocking video surfaced from Kota’s hospital. The lawyer climbed to the third floor by scooty.” The video has been posted on Saturday afternoon.

We can see in the video that a man is riding a scooty in a hospital while a kid is sitting in the vehicle as the pillion. It can also be clearly seen in the video that the kid’s left leg has been plastered. That is probably due to because he might have sustained injury. The man and his son then approaches a lift and enters inside it while being seated on the vehicle.

The father of the injured child reportedly claimed that two individuals gave him permission to transport his son on scooter to the ward. The situation turned ugly later, but after intervention of Police, the matter was mutually settled as both the parties did not file any police complaint in this matter.

Watch the video here: