Man seen buying expensive cars in viral video, detained for sharing ‘offensive’ post, watch

New Delhi: A man, dressed as an Emirati was seen recently in a video going to a car showroom to buy luxurious and expensive cars. In the video he has been followed by two people who are carrying bundles of cash money. Reportedly, the man in the video was arrested later for sharing the ‘Offensive’ video on social media.

UAE’s Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes has ordered the detention of an Asian resident pending investigations after being accused of abusing the internet in posting a video that stirs up the public opinion and harms the public interest, reported Khaleej Times.

Twitter user Godman Chikna shared a video on July 7 where the man, attired as an Emirati goes to a car showroom to buy expensive cars. The video has so far earned 1.2 million views. He captioned the video as, “Bro acting like he’s in Dmart.”

We can see in the video that a man dressed as a Shaikh is entering a car showroom while two people are following him who are carrying multiple bundles of cash money. The man then walks into the showroom and asks a lady employee, ‘hei captain, where is the boss’. While she points out towards the owner of the showroom meanwhile the man hands her over a bundle of cash and asks ‘buy coffee’. The man then approaches to the owner of the showroom and enquires about expensive car. He chooses about five luxurious cars to buy. He also hands over bundles of cash to the owner and other staff of the showroom.

Watch the video here: