Man riding mini bullet on Delhi streets goes viral, watch

A man was recently seen in a video riding a mini bullet on the streets of Delhi. He is seen comfortably riding the pink mini bullet while others are astonishingly witnessing him and his bike. The video went viral after being posted to social media.

Instagram user rammyryder shared the video on Instagram on October 19 and so far it has earned more than 394,544 likes.

In the video we can see that the man is comfortably riding the mini bullet on the road. He is halting at traffic points when other riders are astonishingly watching him. They are also interacting with him. He is seen at different locations in the video.

The post has earned a number of comments. “Relax guys Bhai ko crax ma nikli ha,” wrote an user in the comments box while another user wrote,” Now short hight girls can also ride bikes.”

“Hey Barbie, wanna go for a ride? Sure, Ken!, yet another user commented.

Watch the video here: