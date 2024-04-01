Man breaks coconut with head, but stunt fails, watch viral video

A man was recently seen breaking a coconut with his head. However, after performing the stunt, he fainted. The video has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video, the man is coming to the front of camera where (behind the cam) several people are waiting to see something out of box. The man did not disheartened the audience. After reaching to the forefront he hit the coconut on his head that he was holding and everybody were astonished to witness the live stunt. Yes, the coconut not only broke but coconut water was splashed away and dropped on the ground.

The act was perfect till now. Everybody admired the stunt. Yet, the next moment as the man tries to go back merely after going two steps he faints and falls on the ground.

Posted by user dr.sosmedt to Instagram on March 16, the post has so far earned 913,964 likes. “India is not for beginners,” caption of the post reads. Apart from that the video has also garnered a number of interesting comments.

