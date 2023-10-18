Man fights with kangaroo that was trying to drown his dog, watch

In a recent video it was seen that a kangaroo is trying to drown a dog and the owner of the dog is saving it from the grip of the kangaroo. He fights with the kangaroo and rescues the dog. He is said to be a martial artist.

The man filmed himself in an Australian river. He fights with the 7 feet tall kangaroo to make his dog free. The dog was having trouble breathing as the kangaroo was sitting on its back.

The guy heads into the water and fights with the kangaroo probably as he is heard saying, “I’m going to punch you f*****g head in. Let my dog go”.

The caption of a Twitter post says, “I’m happy to report that the man, the dog and the kangaroo made it through this event fairly unharmed. This video was uploaded by the Mildura Martial Arts school in Victoria.”

Watch the video here: