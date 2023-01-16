Love of mother! Tigress walks before cubs to ensure safety, watch

Tigress walks before cubs to ensure safety: A tigress video has now gone viral on social media platforms. One Vijay Sing has shared the short video on his Twitter handle. “Nagarhole sanctuary.. mother tiger ensures the safety of her cubs before crossing the path.. how caring is she!” he captioned while sharing the video on January 13.

The 19-second long video shows the unselfish love and care of a mother tiger for her children as she walks very vigilantly before her cubs to ensure their safety in the Nagarhole sanctuary of Karnataka.

Till now, more than 97.8K people have seen the video on Twitter alone. In the video, two groups of tourists in two separate vehicles are also can be seen carefully watching the big cat and its cubs crossing the route in the forest while it was being filmed from another tourist in the opposite direction.