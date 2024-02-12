Lightning strike during football game video goes viral, watch

Lightning strike during a football game claimed life of a player in the field in Indonesia. This has been seen in a recent video, where a football player was seen live getting killed due to a lighting strike. The eyebrow raising footage of the incident has been widely viewed across internet and thus has gone viral.

The said video footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user going by the name Githil yesterday and within in a day it has already so far garnered more than 14 million views. The caption of the post reads, “This happened during a football match in Indonesia.”

We can see in the video that a football match is underway. Three players are seen walking slowly when a lightning stuck on one of the players. As a result, he fell down on the field and remained like there. Then after some time others went near him.

The incident reported occurred at Stadion Siliwangi in Bandung, West Java, on the afternoon of Saturday, 10th February 2024. The deceased is said to be from Subang. It was a friendly football match.

Voices from the video are saying that the temperature was high and it was not raining.

