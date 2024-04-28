Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns from post over party’s alliance with AAP

In recent news, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from his post. In his resignation letter, he cited “constant interference” as the reason behind taking this step. Reportedly, Arvinder Singh has sent his resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. He has mentioned that he feels helpless due to the constant interference from Congress General secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria.

Lovely also stated numerous other instances where several Delhi Congress leaders were against the conduct of Deepak Babaria. He also mentioned about the excessive pressure he felt when we was made to expel the leaders who were against Babaria.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, “The Delhi Congress Unit was against forming an alliance with a party which was forming an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress party. And in turn, whose half of the cabinet ministers are in jail on corruption charges.”

He further wrote, “I even went to the extent of visiting Me Kejriwal’s residence on the night of his arrest. Since I cannot protect the interests of the party workers, I see no reason to continue in the said post.”

It is noteworthy mentioning that Arvinder Singh Lovely has served several major roles under Sheila Dikshit, the former Chief Minister of Delhi. In the year 2017, he joined BJP. However, within a span of nine months, he came back to Congress by February 2018.