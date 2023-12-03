Cute Schoolboy’s Viral Dance to Uttarakhandi Song Garners 15 Million Views, Watch

A schoolboy named Hemank Mishra has taken social media by storm with his dance performance to the popular Uttarakhandi song, “Gulabi Sharara.” The video, posted on Hemank’s Instagram account last week, has rapidly gained traction, amassing over 15 million views and capturing the admiration of viewers worldwide.

Hemank, a student with a notable 1.3 million followers on Instagram, showcased his dance moves in his school uniform, adding a unique charm to the viral footage.

The video begins with the enthusiastic youngster jumping out of his school bus, setting the stage for an energetic and lively performance that has resonated with viewers across various age groups.

Comments flooding the video’s comment section reflect the overwhelming positive response from viewers. Statements such as “He’s going to break hearts, I can tell,” “He is that popular guy in his class,” and “Killing expression, baby” highlight the widespread appreciation for Hemank’s charisma and dancing prowess.