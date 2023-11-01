Italian woman undergoes extreme body modifications to transform into a human cat

A 22-year-old Italian woman named Chiara Dell’Abate has gone through series of extreme body modifications to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a human cat.

Chiara’s transformation journey has gained immense popularity on social media, where she shares her ongoing process with millions of viewers.

Chiara’s fascination with body modification began at an early age when she got her first piercing at the age of 11. Over the years, she got over 72 piercings throughout her body. These modifications include punched nostrils, a split tongue, and upper lip piercings measuring 0.8 centimetres. Additionally, she has a 1.6-centimeter inner labia piercing.

Her transformation extends far beyond piercings. Chiara has also undergone a blepharoplasty, a cosmetic surgery procedure aimed at removing excess skin or fat from the eyelids. She has also acquired ten sub-dermal implants in both hands, four horns, six genital beads, and even eyeball tattoos. Chiara also chose to have her nipples removed as part of her transformation.

Despite the pain and challenges associated with these procedures, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of becoming a human cat. She expresses her amazement at how much the human body can change through body modifications, demonstrating the extent of what can be achieved.

Speaking to the media, Chiara said she wants to continue her transformation journey by undergoing more modifications, including a cat eye lift, teeth reshaping, and additional tattoos, all in the pursuit of completing her metamorphosis into a human cat.