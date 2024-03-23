Intimate holi celebration on Delhi Metro by 2 girls earns flak, watch

Intimate holi celebration on Delhi Metro by two girls has earned flak from the netizens. Recently, two girls were seen public getting involved in an intimate gesture publicly inside Delhi Metro rail. While the people present on the spot looked dissatisfied, the said video has earned flak from social media users after getting uploaded to X post.

Madhur Singh uploaded the video to X platform and captioned it, “We need a law against this asap.” Shared to X platform at about 11 am today, the post has so far earned nearly 60k views making it viral. Yet, netizens have conveyed their dissatisfaction regarding the video in the comment box.

As we can see in the video the two girls are putting colours to each other’s face while their acting to the background song is seductive and provocative. They are then lying close to each other on the floor of the metro train.

The video has garnered a number of comments in many of which the X users have criticized this public act in the name of holi celebration.

“It is metro station or seduced station,” commented a user.

Another user commented, “No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice.”

Yet another user commented, “I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background.”

Watch the video here: