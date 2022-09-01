Internet’s New Obsession: Aishwarya Rai Look-Alike, Aashita Singh

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in Indian film industry. Adored by millions of people all over the world, the Miss World 1994 pageant winner has worked extensively in Hindi and Tamil movies and is well known for her beautiful green eyes.

Since the actor has not appeared in a movie for quite some time now, it is rather evident that her fans miss her. There are a number of social media stars who are hailed as her look-alike and get a lot of love and attention from fans. A recent Instagram model who has joined the list of Aishwarya Rai look-alike is Aashita Singh.

Aashita, who hails from Indore is surprising people with her uncanny resemblance to the actor. With over 2,36,000 followers on Instagram, she is a social media influencer who makes reels. Her posts mostly have her lip syncing to popular Bollywood songs and dialogues.

People have pointed out the striking resemblance to the actor and have called her the actor’s ‘duplicate’.

In the past, Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal, Marathi actress Manasi Naik and Pakistani doctor Aamna Imran have also been described as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s “dopplegangers”.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ as Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor.She had shared a post on Instagram as well, announcing the same.