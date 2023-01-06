Internet stunned as man commits perfect theft; Watch
A video featuring a man stealing money in a unique way from another young man withdrawing the amount from an outdoor ATM has surfaced online.
People often come up with unique contents on the Internet. While some are extremely heart touching, some can leave us rolling on the floor laughing. One such video of a man committing a perfect theft is not only a awakening call but is also too funny to watch.
In the now-viral video features a young man withdrawing money from an outdoor ATM. After receiving the amount he put it on his rear pant pocket. However, the twist is that another man placed a pair of pant against the man’s waist in such a way that the unsuspecting first man puts the money in the pocket of the other pant. Hence, the perfect theft.
It is obvious that the video is a skit and not a real robbery. Yet, it has created awareness among people who keep their money on their back pockets without checking twice.
Watch Video Here:
Shared on Twitter by ‘Funny vide0 page,’ the clip has garnered more than 7.5k views and the number keeps rising. This is not only an eye-opener but also tells us that we have to be constantly alert when carrying out monetary transactions.