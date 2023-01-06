Internet stunned as man commits perfect theft; Watch

People often come up with unique contents on the Internet. While some are extremely heart touching, some can leave us rolling on the floor laughing. One such video of a man committing a perfect theft is not only a awakening call but is also too funny to watch.

In the now-viral video features a young man withdrawing money from an outdoor ATM. After receiving the amount he put it on his rear pant pocket. However, the twist is that another man placed a pair of pant against the man’s waist in such a way that the unsuspecting first man puts the money in the pocket of the other pant. Hence, the perfect theft.

It is obvious that the video is a skit and not a real robbery. Yet, it has created awareness among people who keep their money on their back pockets without checking twice.

Watch Video Here:

Shared on Twitter by ‘Funny vide0 page,’ the clip has garnered more than 7.5k views and the number keeps rising. This is not only an eye-opener but also tells us that we have to be constantly alert when carrying out monetary transactions.