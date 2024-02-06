Internet sensation Kili Paul dance to Sambalpuri song, Watch viral video

Now a days not just Bollywood songs but local songs in various local languages are gaining much popularity not just in country but also out of the nation too. When it comes to Sambalpuri songs, no one can stop themselves from dancing. Meanwhile, a video of social media influencer who is well known for making videos on Indian songs, Kili Paul dancing on hit Sambalpuri song “Dulhan Banami” is going viral over the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media platform Instagram @kili_paul. In the clip, Kili Paul and his partner Neema Paul are seen dancing to the beats of the Sambalpuri song “Dulhan Banami”. The video has garnered millions of views, while, nearly 1.9 lakh Instagram users have liked the clip.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “So much fun. Seems you guys enjoyed this sound.” Meanwhile, another person said, “My heart is full of happiness watching these two cuties in our song sending so much love you both killing it.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Wow it’s an amazing song of our Assamese singer Achurya Barpatra.” Another person wrote, “Super super dance very nice sir.” A fifth person added, “Wow! Finally Kili is doing Sambalpuri. Waiting to hear Rangabati.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “You both are just awesome and lovely dance.”