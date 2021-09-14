IndiGo Air hostess dancing to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ on flight goes viral; Watch

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva became an overnight internet sensation after her song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ became viral on different social media platform sites. You also must have heard the viral song if you are active on social media.

It has won the hearts of the social media users that most of them are dancing to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ or using the song as background music for reels and share them either on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Even some celebrities including Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Parineeti Chopra also shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen grooving to the rhythm of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

An IndiGo air hostess has joined the trend. The air hostess identified as Aayat Urf Afreen danced to ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in an empty flight during a halt.

Meanwhile, the video of the air hostess’s adorable dance performance with amazing expressions has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram handle _aayat_official.

”Long halts! aur crew thoda sa dance na karein.. ✈️💜 thanks to @jodianoorabh for these lovely steps!,” she captioned the video.

The video which was shared on August 28, the video has received a whopping 13.8 million views and 982K likes. Thousands of people are also commenting on the video.