“I am not Railway Minister”: TTE on woman complaining about overcrowded train, Watch

Overcrowded trains are a hot topic these days, as it frustrates the passengers travelling in it. Starting from general coaches to AC coaches, all are packed with ticketless passengers some times. Amidst this, a video of a woman telling how uncomfortable these overcrowded these trains are to a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and his reply to it are going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @mshahi0024. In the video, the woman is heard saying how women can feel safe with so many men crowding the coaches, not to mention the lack of space to even walk. To this, the TTE responds, ““I cannot do anything in this matter. I cannot make extra trains run as I am not the Railways Minister.”

After being shared on X, the post immediately grabbed attention of users, with 9.6 lakh views and over five thousand users liking the clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “The true state of Indian Railways! Nothing, absolutely nothing has been done by Modi Government for railways in the last 10 years for passengers convenience. And people who will say Vande Bharat- that’s a shatabdi turned fancy dabba with high prices that India can’t afford!” Another person wrote, “Need big reforms for general coaches.”

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Meanwhile, a third person said, “C Govt. must do something on this front also. Either increase train coaches/capacity or strictly prevent the unauthorized individuals to enter reserved coaches.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Glad that TC didn’t give her any special privileges. Men don’t get any why should women get then.” A fifth person wrote, “Not enough trains, so many vande Bharat were introduced but the cost is out of reach for common man. They have not introduced the passenger trains where heavy traffic exist. Inefficient government.” Another X user said, “How can TTE allow non-reserved passengers. Overcrowding occurs if TTE allows the unreserved seat passengers to travel in a coach.”