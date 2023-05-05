Honey Badger attacked by 3 leopards, came out victorious, watch

In an interesting video, it has been seen lately that a honey badger was attacked by three leopards. The three big cats are seen pulling the honey badger from three sides to tear it apart. Yet, the honey badger not only frees itself from the grip of the three leopards, but it also drives them out from the spot.

Honey Badger is said to be a fearless animal. Skin of this animal is thick and remarkably loose. And hence it can turn and twist freely. Honey Badgers can free them when attacked even though they are hold by their neck. This animal is also immune to snake venoms and scorpions’ bites.

The video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda to social media. On his Twitter account Nanda shared the video and captioned, “The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious. Honey Badger is the most fearless animal. Their skin is thick & remarkably loose, allowing them to turn and twist freely letting them attack even when held by the neck. Immune to snake venoms & Scorpions bites.”

The Twitter post has already grabbed more than 40k views merely in one day as it was posted yesterday. The post has earned many interesting comments. Here are a few among them.

When you see such battles, one can easily conclude that your guts and courage are real winners in front of any mighty.

Undoubtedly fearless animal have seen some video where it take on group of lions alone and managed to escape

Everybody is a gangster until the real one walks in

It was a ‘Do or Die’ moment for the badger. His ‘will-not-give-up’ attitude impressed me. Bravo.

The honey badger can be brave and ferocious and not even afraid of lions But the situation is different with a leopard, an expert at hunting.

The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious 😊😊

