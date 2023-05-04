Snake yawning video goes viral, watch

Advertisement

We have snakes fighting with other animals, hunting etc. Yet, it really seems unusual when we think of a big snake yawning. Do really snakes yawn? While the answer to this question is not known, a video has surfaced that shows that a large snake is yawning.

It may not be so for this reptile. It might not be yawning. However, if you watch the short clip you certainly will tell that the snake is yawning. It exactly changes position of its face like humans use to do when yawning.

Twitter user Terrifying Nature shared the snake yawning video from its Twitter handle and captioned, “Have you ever seen a snake yawn?”

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, it went viral. After being posted to Twitter on May 2, the snake yawing clip has so far earned 432.3k views within this couple of hours.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever seen a snake yawn? pic.twitter.com/zgbYJhtYVs — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 2, 2023