Group dressed up as ‘Peppa Pigs’ groove to ‘Kala Chasma’ in viral dance video, Watch

Every now and then we keep coming across viral dance videos that bring multiple reactions along with them. In majority of such videos, we see people showcasing their skills, and getting well-deserved praises in return. Very often, we also come across some really adorable videos, that make us want to say “Aww.”

Now in a recent dance clip that has gone viral on the internet, a group of people dressed up as the famous “Peppa Pigs” can be seen grooving to a hit Bollywood number in a function. The group dances to the famous Bollywood track “Kala Chasma.”

Notably, the song “Kala Chasma” originally belongs to the 2018 film “Baar Baar Dekho.” The track features Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

Coming back to the viral video, the dance by the four ‘Peppa Pig’-like dressed people remains in complete sync throughout the video, earning them lauds from the audience. The video was shared on Instagram by the account ‘@imjustbeti.’ The caption with the video read, “You can’t make this stuff up.” Take a look at the video here:

The viral dance video of the “Peppa Pigs” was shared on Instagram about five days back. Since getting shared, it has garnered above six million views. Further, the video has also fetched about 557k views and numerous comments.

Some of the comments on the video included, “Peppal, Peppinder, Peppdeep & Peppcharan smashing it on the dance floor!” “Whoever’s 6th birthday this is, they’ll have a hard time explaining their dreams to their therapist in the future,” and “If this isn’t performed on my bday I don’t want one,” among other comments.

