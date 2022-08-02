Groom pulls quirky ‘varmala’ stunt for bride who works at Amazon

In today’s viral video, a groom can be seen surprising his bride in a unique way during varmala. This wedding-day stunt by the groom in Hyderabad has left the Internet in splits.

Krishna Varshney, Google ads manager at Regalix, married Faguni Khanna, group operation manager at Amazon recently. The guests present at the ceremony got to witness a wedding-day skit like no other.

Krishna pretended to have lost his varmala (wedding garland) right before the ceremony. However, he then saved the day by by ‘ordering’ another varmala through Amazon.

Faguni who works at Amazon was taken aback by the skit and couldn’t stop laughing when she saw the varmala, kept in an Amazon box, being delivered to the couple on stage.

While sharing a photo from the event, Krishna wrote, “I gave a surprise to my Amazonian wife Faguni Khanna by creating an act of Varmala getting lost and then I ordered it from Amazon.”

He then added to his statement, “Just doing a brand Integration with love for my love.”

The post has garnered a lot of attention in LinkedIn, and has registered more than 5,000 ‘reactions.’ While many praised it as innovative, others were less impressed and criticized Krishna for pulling such brand joke on their big day.

