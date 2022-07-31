Man faces instant Karma for slapping and kicking donkey repeatedly; watch viral video

In a bizarre incident, a man faced instant karma for his wrong doing. Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a video that shows a man ruthlessly slapping and kicking a donkey. However, what happened next was not only unexpected but also satisfactory.

In the short clip, a man can be seen brutally beating a donkey. He held onto the harness and starts kicking and slapping the poor animal. The hapless animal kept suffering the brutality for quite some time before giving the man what he deserves.

While the man was trying to climb on, the donkey starts shaking its body to let the man fall and then it caught hold of his leg and didn’t let go. It swirled the man around and dragged him into the mud.

While sharing the post Shakti Kapoor wrote, “Jaisi karni waisi bharni (as you sow, so shall you reap).”

So far, the video has garnered more than 1 lakh 37 thousand views and tons of comments. Netizens were happy after the donkey took its revenge and expressed their relief on the comment section.

One user wrote, “Second half of video was best, so satisfying” and another person commented, “Good one, you deserve this.”