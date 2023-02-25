Grandma has crush on shahrukh khan, actor reacts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base all over the country, including young people, adults, and even senior citizens. A video that is going viral now is living proof of ‘love sees no age.’ In the clip, an elderly woman from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, can be seen expressing her mad love for King Khan.

The now-viral footage shows composer, writer, and musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar casually inquired his grandmother about her crush. Without any hesitation, the elderly woman said, “I have had a lifelong crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra.”

The clip was shared by Siddharth himself on his Twitter handle with a caption, “Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush! Hope this reaches him.”

Take a look:

Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush ! Hope this reaches him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yvelmf5qBq — Siddharth Amit Bhavsar (@musicwaalaa) February 21, 2023

The video went crazy viral after Shah Rukh Khan himself reacted to it. Despite the fact that granny was born before, the actor left a lasting influence on granny. Shah Rukh Khan reposted the tweet and responded in Gujarati with a sincere message. His tweet read, “Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa. (I too love you, Baa)”

Take a moment to look at Shah Rukh Khan tweet:

Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa. https://t.co/nZLzYhafFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2023

On being shared online the videos have garnered more than 6k views and tons of likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Bharat Ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan Sahab.” Another commented, “And the best part is that SRK went to google to answer in Gujarati…so sweet yaar.” A third comment read, “Duniya bhar me aap se pyar.. karne vale…. bhot sare log hai sir…….” A fourth wrote, “His google translate skills are cute.”