Google Doodle celebrates opening day of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the commencement of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.This year, India is the host for the 13th edition of the tournament, which began in 1975. Ten national teams are ready to compete for the top prize.

The Google doodle for ICC World cup 2023 shows as many as two cutely animated ducklings with a bat, running between the creases of a cricket field.

In the group stage, there will be 45 matches. Each team will play against all the others, once. The participating teams in this year’s tournament are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

However, only four teams will move on to the knockout stage of World cup 2023, which includes two semi-final matches and the final match in Ahmedabad. Matches will be held in various cities across India. These cities include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala, and Pune.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World cup 2023 tournament kicks off today. The opening match will be played between New Zealand and England. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. While England is known as the defending champion, New Zealand stands as the runners up from 2019.

We wish all the teams the best of luck for the upcoming cricket tournament!