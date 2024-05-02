The living Nostradamus Athos Salome who predicted Elon Musk buying X and Covid, see what else he has said

The living Nostradamus Athos Salome, who predicted Elon Musk buying X and Covid, has an array of new predictions, read further to know what all he has said.

Athos Salome a Brazilian psychoanalyst has been in the headlines for a number of alleged correct predictions in the past few years. This has even earned him the title of the ‘living Nostradamus’, he has been seeing things of the future since he was as young as 12 years.

This popular psychoanalyst has predicted a number of recent happenings such as Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, Covid-19 in 2020, and Elon Musk buying over X. Presently he had predicted three days of darkness, one among which was experienced on April 8 due to the complete solar eclipse.

Further on a scary note this psychic has predicted that in the year 2024, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will communicate with the dead with ease, but this living Nostradamus has warned that AI will do more harm than good, it will even lead to large scale destruction. Salome has said that there shall be a number of epidemics in the future but not from natural viruses. These will be lab generated by AIs. This might be used to cure diseases or create new ailments.

Salome also further said that there shall be health challenges for Kate Middleton. This was seen to be true as the royal recently revealed that she has been daignosed with cancer.

It is believed that Athos has a deep and intuitive comprehension of hidden information. The Psychoanalyst claims that he explores the depths of the mind and can provide predictions that generally come true. In a recent media interaction he has also predicted the possibility of a World War- III soon. Earlier he had predicted the Russia – Ukraine war.