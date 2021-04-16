A video of a girl, who has set the Guinness World Record for World’s Longest hair, cutting her hair for the first time after 12 years goes viral. The adorable video is winning hearts on social media.

Nilanshi Patel from Modasa in Gujarat had won the Guinness World Record title for the longest hair in 2018. She achieved the feat when she was just 16-years-old. Her hair measured around 170.5 centimeters, which is the longest hair of a teenager in the world. She held the record for three years.

Due to personal reasons, 18-year-old Nilanshi, also nicknamed Rapunzel finally decided to cut down her hair.

The video of the haircut was shared by the Guinness World Records on Instagram. In the one-minute video, we can see Rapunzel displaying her long hair before finally sitting down for the haircut.

Sharing the video, Guinness World Records captioned it, 'Longest haired has finally had a haircut.'

“I’m so excited and a little bit nervous because I don’t know how I’m looking in the new hairstyle. So, let’s see what happens, but I hope it’s going to be amazing,” Nilanshi said in the video, just before her haircut.

“My hair has given me a lot. But it’s time to cut it. I’ll miss you a lot, buddy,” Nilanshi adds further.

According to reports, Rapunzel started growing her hair when she was just six-year-old. When asked about what prodded her to grow her hair, Rapunzel stated that she had a very bad experience at a hair salon when she was just six years old. Since then, she has never had a haircut.

Nilanshi had had three options after her haircut. She could auction it off, donate it to charity for cancer patients, or donate it to a museum. But, she decided to donate it to a museum.

As per her decision, her hair was later donated to a museum. It was the decision of her mother to donate her hair to the museum as her story was inspirational and can be a great source of example for other girls.

Meanwhile, Nilanshi’s mother has also promised to donate her hair to the cancer patients.