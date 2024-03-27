Girl dances with dog, video goes viral, watch

Girl dances with dog. Though this seems awkward, it has been witnessed in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. In the video a foreigner lady is seen dancing along with a dog. Probably it is her pet dog. And she is doing Shiv Tandav along with the dog.

The lady, Anastasiia Beaumont, who is the Founder of DogDanceMania posted the video on her Instagram handle @anastasiia_beaumont. She also explained in the caption how she got enchanted with Indian Dance and took help of her online dance trainer to choreograph the song.

She wrote in the caption: “I’ve always been fascinated by Indian culture. Some time ago, while on vacation there, I witnessed local dances that captivated me deeply. It was then that the idea struck me to choreograph the next dance with my dog Salsa to Indian music

This dance was the most unique because I had to learn many movements that were new to me. I’m incredibly grateful to my Indian dance teacher @pinky.ydv for the online lessons and imparting her knowledge to me!

We worked hard to realize all the ideas for this dance and recently we were invited to a Talent Show in Romania! Little did I know that when I uploaded the video to reels, it would go viral, amassing 30 million views! Seeing my video resonate with viewers in India was incredibly gratifying. After all, who better than Indians to appreciate our performance?

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to EVERYONE who has joined my blog during this time. Thank you for your unwavering support and reactions, they mean everything to me

And if you’re interested in more dance videos featuring dogs and tutorials about dog training, you can find them in my recent posts and Highlights.”

The video was posted on March 14 and so far it has garnered 5,733, 104 likes.

We can see in the video that the lady dances to the tune of Shiv Tandav in a talent haunt show while judges are seen sitting on the panel. They are seen happy to watch the dog dancing with the lady. Though it is a little bit derogatory that a dog dances to the tune of Shiv Tandav, when it comes to showcase of talent it is fine. The lady and the dog performed some really interesting steps on the stage.

And the post has earned a number of interesting as well as hilarious comments. Here are some of them.

Normal Dog❌ Sanatani Dog✅

Power of a skilled Trainer

Lord vishnu entered the dog

Indians scroll, Indians watch, Indians happy

Power of Pashupatinath

Gave me the brightest smile so cute

Nice dog talented than my friend

Sanskari foreigner

This dog is lord

Bro really got some moves!

First time I watched dog rather than girl

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasiia Beaumont | Founder of DogDanceMania (@anastasiia_beaumont)

