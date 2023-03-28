From dancing on moving car bonnet to snatching scooty, watch how this drunk woman creates ruckus on street

Drunk woman dancing on car in Gwalior: Residents and commuters of Phool Bagh area in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh witnessed a high dram yesterday after a woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, created a ruckus on the street.

A video, which is now viral on social media platforms, purportedly shows the woman, who is yet to be identified, forcefully taking over the scooty of an elderly person and riding it recklessly.

She then goes on to climb on a moving car’s bonnet and dancing on it. However, it is unclear whether the woman was simply drunk or she is suffering from some mental issues.

The woman created a ruckus for around half an hour resulting in elaborate traffic congestion. She also picked up and threw a barricade when a cop tried to put it in place to halt the traffic. Besides, she hurled abuses at everyone who tried to pacify her.

The woman was seen threatening the passersby, screaming and shouting at everyone who attempted to intervene.

Later, a team of cops reached the spot and managed to take control of the situation and brought her down from the bonnet of the car.

According to media reports, the woman was taken to the local police station for interrogation.

Watch the video of the drunk woman dancing on car in Gwalior: